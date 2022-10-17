King Charles to sell Queen Elizabeth’s beloved horses

The new King has reportedly decided to auction off several race horses owned by the late Queen.

Throughout her life, King Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was a dog and horse enthusiast. As Charles looks to scale back his late mother’s racing operation, the new King has reportedly decided to auction off several race horses owned by the late Queen.

According to a source close to the Royal Sandringham stud in Norfolk, there is talk of “winding down” the breeding operation over three years.

The goal is for the company to cease commercial operations, according to the source “The Royal stud could be a museum in three years. It would be a real shame.”

“The connection between the family and the horse racing industry will continue. The desire is to continue with the traditions and connections with Royal Ascot but not on the same scale as Her Majesty because she had a passion,” Another source told the Mail.

Throughout her life, the Queen was obsessed with dogs and horses, and she owned dozens of them. She was frequently photographed riding with one or more of her horses.

