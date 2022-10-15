King Charles trying his best to ‘bury the past’

Prince Harry’s impending memoir is causing concern for the royal family.

Author Katie Nicholl says the tell-all is a “threat” to the royals.

The new king wants to bury “certain mysteries” forever.

King Charles, who will to the throne following the passing of Queen Elizabeth last month, wants to bury “certain mysteries” forever.

The incoming queen is reportedly in a panic over Prince Harry’s impending memoir before the Duke of Sussex makes his narrative public, according to an article in OK Magazine.

Radar is cited in the article as saying, “Harry is the owner of the key to a closet full of sinister secrets, and King Charles is aware of this. It’s much more complicated than just Harry calling Charles a lousy father on television.”

In addition, he worries that “anything Harry reveals now could imperil his rule,” according to a royal source quoted by the Radar.

Harry’s tell-all, according to royal author Katie Nicholl, is a “threat” to the royal family.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I think the greatest threat, and the greatest concern certainly for the royals, is the forthcoming autobiography by Prince Harry, which has, of course, caused a lot of consternation in royal circles. A lot of concern among senior royal sources and palace aides because, quite simply, they don’t know what to expect.”

