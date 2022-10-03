King Charles trying to hide ‘sausage fingers’ in royal portrait

The new Royal Family portrait was taken on September 18 at Buckingham Palace.

Some royal enthusiasts believe the King may be concealing his “sausage fingers” in the picture.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales are depicted in the new Royal Family portrait, which has drawn a lot of attention from royal admirers who believe the new monarch may be concealing something very scandalous in the image.

The image was taken on September 18 at Buckingham Palace and shows the future King of Britain standing with his right arm softly placed around Camilla’s waist and his left hand resting on top of his pocket.

Prince William can be seen in the photo standing between his father and wife Kate Middleton as the entire family smiles and faces the camera directly.

Before Charles and Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace for international leaders on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, the picture was taken.

In the picture, the King is squatting with his hands concealed on either side. And, according to the dailystar.co.uk, it looks that Charles is concealing what some have referred to as his “sausage fingers.”

The same media outlet quotes a Twitter user as saying: “Charles has deffo read the comments people have made about his hands.”

Another responded: “Charles saw you lot chatting s**t about his fingers and hid his hand.”

Third person wrote: “Charles keeping the sausage fingers hidden.” While arthritis is still another explanation for the swollen fingers.

The current King has experienced swelling in his fingers for many years; in fact, back in 2012, after a lengthy journey and while on tour in Australia, the monarch mockingly referred to them as his “sausage fingers.”

After royal enthusiasts saw the new King Charles III’s “swollen fingers,” a doctor previously disclosed the potential medical ailments the monarch might be experiencing.

King Charles III’s swollen fingers may be the result of a number of unpleasant medical ailments, according to Dr. Gareth Nye, senior lecturer at the University of Chester in the UK. According to Dr. Gareth Nye, oedema is a disorder where the body begins to hold fluid in the limbs, typically the legs and ankles but also the fingers, which makes them swell.

