The Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be permanently expelled from the Royal Family, says Britain’s future monarch.

Since Meghan and Harry are no longer employed as working royals, they are not permitted to use the title “HRH”.

However, the couple can become enraged if they refuse to give their offspring Archie and Lilibet.

With additional “truth bombs” promised in their future performance and book, Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, and Meghan Markle, the wife of the Duke of Sussex, demonstrate no intent to mend the wounds caused to the royal family by their previous attacks.

As punishment for the couple’s venomous remarks they made against some members of the family after leaving the royal position, royal supporters and observers are urging the future King to show no mercy.

The future King, who is also Harry’s father, will take all available measures to defend the monarchy from the couple’s assaults.

Charles should be prepared for a tit for tat move against the marriage, according to royal analysts and fans.

The idea that King Charles would prefer to find a solution without making things worse is still held by some, nevertheless. The new King made a point of mentioning Harry and Meghan in his opening speech on television.

