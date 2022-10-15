Advertisement
King Charles warns Prince Harry over book release

King Charles warns Prince Harry over book release

Articles
King Charles warns Prince Harry over book release
  Archie and Lilibet's father has postponed the publication of his memoir till next year.
  • Prince Harry has not yet officially announced the release date of his memoir.
  • Prince Harry has not yet made an official announcement regarding the book’s release.
According to reports, King Charles has strongly cautioned his younger son Prince Harry on his impending memoir.

The OK Magazine, quoting Radar, as reporting: “The king has issued a firm warning to Harry that if he rats him out in any way in the book, Harry’s whole family will be stripped of their titles. And he’ll be cut off from royal life for good!”

King Charles is concerned that anything Prince Harry reveals in his tell-all could endanger his reign, a royal source informed Radar.

King Charles worries. Even Prince Harry apparently changed some of the memoir’s passages concerning his father.

Media sites are stating that Archie and Lilibet’s father has postponed the publication of his memoir until the beginning of next year, despite the fact that Prince Harry has not yet made an official announcement regarding the date of the book’s release.

Prince Harry requests King Charles to maintain kids royal title
Prince Harry requests King Charles to maintain kids royal title

Archie and Lilibet would have received royal titles had Charles ascended to...

