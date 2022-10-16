King Charles will not own any palace until five years

Clarence House will remain his London residence, and he will spend two nights per week at Windsor Castle.

According to The Sun, King Charles will be “the king without a palace” for the next five years. According to the newspaper, Charles will be unable to move into Buckingham Palace for the next five years due to a £370 million renovation.

Clarence House will remain his London residence, and he will spend two nights per week at Windsor Castle (Christmas at Sandringham is back again).

Charles ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died last month at the age of 96.

