List of what could not be shown on TV during Queen’s funeral Criticized

Emails from Buckingham Palace specified which video segments could not be shown.

Prince George touching his nose and saying, “Don’t show it,” was one of the things he listed.

Dimbleby expressed disbelief at the degree of control Buckingham Palace exercised over what was broadcast.

The Buckingham Palace has come under fire for its list of items that were not permitted to be aired on television during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, according to seasoned broadcaster David Dimbleby.

In an interview, he expressed his disbelief at the degree of control Buckingham Palace exercised over what was broadcast and what wasn’t.

He said that the team wasn’t subject to “any injunctions” during the live broadcast from St. George’s chapel, and that they had only been instructed to “be courteous and not show the King in floods of tears or dwell on it.”

Emails from Buckingham Palace, according to Dimbleby, arrived “almost simultaneously” and specified which video segments could not be shown in upcoming shows.

Prince George touching his nose and saying, “Don’t show it,” was one of the things he listed in the emails. And it continued. ‘Not to be shown’ as Beatrice and Eugenie leave St. George’s.

