Little Prince George earns money by doing THIS:

Kate Middleton speaks up about assisting Prince George in necessary school skill
Kate Middleton's eldest son, Prince George, is learning how to tie his...
According to a royal expert, Prince George, the eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, apparently makes extra money at home by performing odd jobs.
The assertion is made by royal authority Katie Nicholl, who also asserts that the new Princess of Wales brews tea for her children even though she has nannies at home in her new book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and The Future of The Crown.
Nicholl claims that Prince William and his wife Kate are “sticklers for etiquette” with their three children, Princess Charlotte, Princes George, and Louis.
She wrote: “I’d imagine they’ll have all the children doing chores like laying the table for dinner in return for pocket money or rewards like screen time.”
Nicholl added: “They (Kate and Prince William) try to schedule royal engagements as much as they can around George and Charlotte’s schedules…”
