Liz Truss asks King Charles III to skip Cop27 climate summit

Buckingham Palace: King Charles III will not be attending COP27 climate change summit.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘recommended’ him not to attend, according to article in The Sunday Times.

Prince Charles is a longtime advocate for addressing climate change.

Advertisement

The upcoming month’s COP27 climate change summit in Egypt won’t include King Charles III, according to Buckingham Palace.

According to a late-Saturday article in The Sunday Times, the King decided not to attend the important climate change summit because UK Prime Minister Liz Truss ‘recommended’ him not to.

King Charles, a longtime advocate for addressing climate change, wanted to deliver a speech at the summit in Egypt in November.

According to the article, Truss gave the King advice during a private audience last month. According to a royal source who spoke to the media, ” “He had to think very carefully about what steps to take for his first overseas tour, and he is not going to be attending Cop.”

“Entirely in the spirit of being ever-mindful as King that he acts on government advice,” was how the decision was made.

According to a different source, “It sounds like Charles is not being given the choice. That is an error of judgement on the part of the government.”

Advertisement

“With mutual friendship and respect there was agreement that the King would not attend the summit,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Also Read Prince Harry publicly insulted King Charles at Queen’s funeral Duke of Sussex Prince Harry loudly insulted his father King Charles. Charles...