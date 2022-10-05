Advertisement
Meghan Markle accused of being "CEO" of Prince Harry

Articles
The accusation against Meghan Markle is that she changed into the CEO of “dour” Prince Harry in Archewell. Martin Robinson, a Royal reporter and novelist, made this insight in a recent article for the Daily Mail.

In his opening statement, he stated that  “Body language guru Judi James says Meghan looks like a CEO in one of the images while Harry looks ‘dour’ and adopts a pose ‘you might see on Dancing on Ice as someone leads their partner out’.”

“While royal experts predict the portraits are bad news for the Windsors, predicting the Sussexes wanted to show ‘they are not going to let go of their attempts to be seen as an alternative royal family’.”

“The first image shows Meghan in a red blouse and matching trousers with a chunky gold ring and earrings. The duchess stands face on, looking into the camera and holding one of Harry’s fingers. The duke stands behind her at an angle, smiling in a smart black suit and tie.”

“The stance is reminiscent of the couple’s 2021 Time magazine photo shoot, in which Meghan stood in the centre and Harry stood at an angle behind her with a hand resting on her shoulder.”

“In the second image, taken ‘just moments’ before the opening ceremony of the summit, the couple are standing next to one each other, side-on to the camera, holding hands and looking out at the audience.”

“Body language expert Judi James told MailOnline that the new portraits aim to show the Sussexes as a ‘power couple’ and ‘defiant’ on their return to the UK.”

Meghan Markle is no more important than ‘Little Mix’
Meghan Markle is no more important than ‘Little Mix’

Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticised for acting like British royals. Previously...

