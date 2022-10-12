Meghan Markle admits Prince Harry helped her through ‘dark times’

Meghan Markle has gushed once more about her husband.

Deepika Padukone said he found her a personal trainer when she was at her “lowest point”.

Constance Wu, Jenny Slate and Jenny Slate also interviewed the Duchess of Sussex.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle has gushed once more about her husband, describing how Prince Harry supported her at one of her more trying times.

The “The Decoding of Crazy” edition of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast, which debuted on Tuesday, features interviews with Deepika Padukone of Bollywood, Constance Wu, and Jenny Slate.

Meghan shared how Prince Harry helped her when she was at her “lowest point” psychologically in her conversation with Indian actress Padukone.

“I mean I think, at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call and I called this woman,” the Duchess of Sussex said.

Also Read Meghan Markle rips Hollywood for stereotyping ‘wild hot’ women in podcast She says labelling women as 'crazy' damages their careers and reputations. Discusses...