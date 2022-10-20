Advertisement
date 2022-10-20
Meghan Markle admits she “had time to reflect” on her remarks

Meghan Markle advices actress who will play her character

  • Meghan Markle opened up about her interview with New York Magazine.
  • She said she “had time to reflect” on her remarks about the Royal Family.
  •  Meghan’s interview came a week after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
Meghan Markle admitted in a recent interview with New York magazine that she “had time to reflect” on her remarks about the Royal Family.

Given the timing of the interview – just a week after Queen Elizabeth’s death – the Duchess of Sussex’s interview with The Cut drew a lot of flak.

“You’ve done two major interviews since returning to America — one with Oprah Winfrey and the other with New York Magazine, which some found snarky,” the Suits alum was asked on Wednesday. “What has it been like to open up about your life now?”

“The [New York Magazine] story was intended to support ‘Archetypes’ and focus on our projects. I’ve had some time to reflect on it. Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that’s how I move in the world,” she replied.

Meghan added: “I have to remember that I don’t ever want to become so jaded that that piece of me goes away. So despite any of those things? Onward. I can survive it.”

“And that comes with a lot of pieces you can choose to include or not; I choose to include something that I feel is fair to them and also uplifting,” the mother-of-two said on her Archetypes podcast.” And something we can all learn.”

