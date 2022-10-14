Meghan Markle allegedly made ‘soul crushing’ comments on a royal aide

The Duchess of Sussex is accused of making an offensive remark about a royal aide.

The remarks were revealed in a conversation with Palace Confidential specialist Valentine Low.

Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020 and now resides in the US with her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle is accused of making an offensive remark about a royal aide. The Duchess of Sussex, who wed Prince Harry in 2018, is accused of intimidating a journalist covering the ceremony.

The remarks Meghan used to intimidate the employee are revealed in a conversation with Palace Confidential specialist Valentine Low.

“Listen, if there is anybody else I can get to do this, I would.” the Duchess told the aide as per Mr Low.

He added: “When she started, Harry knew her well, and liked her and she liked Harry. Sam [Cohen] is an incredible problem solver, she’s a can-do personality and she just found it really difficult. She was asked to do things that a private secretary wouldn’t normally be asked to do and I think she was treated harshly.”

In 2020, Meghan finally departed the royal family. She now resides in the US with her husband, Prince Harry.

