Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and King Charles comes closer than ever

Meghan Markle and King Charles comes closer than ever

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle and King Charles comes closer than ever

King Charles waiting for answers about ‘unreasonable’ and Meghan 

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle married into the royal family after severing ties with her father.
  • Charles is said to have nicknamed the Duchess “Tungsten” because of her “resilience”.
  • Omid Scobie: He likes very strong, confident women. She’s bright and self-aware.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle became close to King Charles after she severed ties with her father, Thomas Markle. According to experts, the Duchess of Sussex found her ‘second father’ in the monarch when she married into the royal family in 2018.

Meghan, according to Omid Scobie, “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better.”

Meanwhile, Charles is said to have nicknamed the Duchess “Tungsten” because of her “resilience.”

Scobie further admits that Charles’ close friend revealed: “She’s a sassy, confident beautiful American. He likes very strong, confident women. She’s bright and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship.”

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ‘poor timing’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ‘poor timing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dubbed 'pitiful'. 'sordid' attempt to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story