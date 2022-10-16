Meghan Markle and King Charles comes closer than ever

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ‘poor timing’
Meghan Markle became close to King Charles after she severed ties with her father, Thomas Markle. According to experts, the Duchess of Sussex found her ‘second father’ in the monarch when she married into the royal family in 2018.
Meghan, according to Omid Scobie, “found such a supportive and loving father in Charles, which has really changed her life for the better.”
Meanwhile, Charles is said to have nicknamed the Duchess “Tungsten” because of her “resilience.”
Scobie further admits that Charles’ close friend revealed: “She’s a sassy, confident beautiful American. He likes very strong, confident women. She’s bright and she’s self-aware, and I can see why they’ve struck up a very quick friendship.”
