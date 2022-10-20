Meghan Markle asked to ‘stop complaining already’

Meghan Markle told Paris Hilton she was reduced to a ‘bimbo’ on Deal or No Deal.

American columnist Kat Timpf slammed her for ‘whining’ about her life.

Former British MP Louise Mensch said she and Prince Harry could win over the British public.

A royal commentator has chastised Meghan Markle for ‘whining’ about her life despite having’millions and millions of dollars.’

The Duchess of Sussex was told to ‘get a grip’ and’stop complaining’ about her life after expressing her displeasure with being a ‘briefcase girl’ on Deal or No Deal before landing a role on Suits.

The latest episode of Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, featured the Duchess in conversation with Paris Hilton in an attempt to ‘decode’ the word ‘bimbo’; she told listeners how she was reduced to a ‘bimbo’ on the popular game show back in 2006.

“All of her millions and millions of dollars and all of the prestige that she has, and yet all this person can do is constantly complain,” American columnist Kat Timpf said of Meghan’s comments on Talk TV.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard her say something positive. It’s always a sob story, it’s very intense. She’s never just a little sad. Everything is the worst thing, the worst life. She has to get a grip,” Kat added.

Former British MP Louise Mensch echoed her comments, saying, “I’ll tell you the way that Meghan and Harry could win over the British public. Give up your titles, all of your titles and become Mr and Mrs Mountbatten-Windsor and we will respect you.”

