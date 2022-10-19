Meghan Markle co actor from deal or no deal rejects ‘bimbo’ claims

Claudia Jordon responded to Meghan Markle’s comments about Deal or No Deal.

She says the show “never treated them like bimbos” and gave them “so many opportunities”.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s former co-star quit after claiming she was treated like a bimbo.

Claudia Jordon, Meghan Markle’s Deal or No Deal co-star, has responded to the Duchess’s ‘bimbo’ statement.

Meghan, who claimed she was treated like a bimbo on the set of the show, decided to resign for the sake of her dignity.

In response to Meghan’s remarks, Claudia claims that the show “never treated them like bimbos” and gave them “so many opportunities.”

“For clarity – yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Claudia wrote.

“And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

“If you just show up and don’t engage – then you’ll just get your check and not get much out of it.

“But if you show up and seize your moments, there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity,” Claudia declared.

