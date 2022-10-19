Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle co actor from deal or no deal rejects ‘bimbo’ claims

Meghan Markle co actor from deal or no deal rejects ‘bimbo’ claims

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle co actor from deal or no deal rejects ‘bimbo’ claims

Meghan Markle co actor from deal or no deal rejects ‘bimbo’ claims

Advertisement
  • Claudia Jordon responded to Meghan Markle’s comments about Deal or No Deal.
  • She says the show “never treated them like bimbos” and gave them “so many opportunities”.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge’s former co-star quit after claiming she was treated like a bimbo.
Advertisement

Claudia Jordon, Meghan Markle’s Deal or No Deal co-star, has responded to the Duchess’s ‘bimbo’ statement.

Meghan, who claimed she was treated like a bimbo on the set of the show, decided to resign for the sake of her dignity.

In response to Meghan’s remarks, Claudia claims that the show “never treated them like bimbos” and gave them “so many opportunities.”

“For clarity – yes getting a modeling gig on a game show isn’t necessarily about your intellect, but every show the executive producers picked five models with the most outgoing and fun personalities to place mics on, who they knew would engage with the contestants,” Claudia wrote.

“And Deal or No Deal never treated us like bimbos. We got so many opportunities because of that show.”

“If you just show up and don’t engage – then you’ll just get your check and not get much out of it.

Advertisement

“But if you show up and seize your moments, there’s no limits to what you can do with the opportunity,” Claudia declared.

Also Read

Meghan Markle, Harry’s photo spotted on Queen Camilla’s table
Meghan Markle, Harry’s photo spotted on Queen Camilla’s table

The Queen Consort posed for a photo with hundreds of Paddington Bear...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story