Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle didn’t want their kids to be Princes or Princesses
Meghan Markle didn’t want their kids to be Princes or Princesses

Meghan Markle didn’t want their kids to be Princes or Princesses

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle didn’t want their kids to be Princes or Princesses

Meghan Markle didn’t want their kids to be Princes or Princesses

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not want their children to be given royal titles.
  • Royal expert Katie Nicholl discussed the matter on the Palace Confidential podcast.
  • The Sussexes wanted their children Archie and Lilibet to have a low-key upbringing.
Advertisement

A royal expert has disclosed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apparently did not want their children Archie and Lilibet to be awarded the titles of Prince and Princess in an effort to offer them a more low-key upbringing.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recalled Meghan and Harry’s past requests over their children’s titles when she discussed the idea of King Charles III offering the Sussexes an olive branch by giving their children new royal titles on the Palace Confidential podcast.

“Initially, I remember very clearly being briefed by their camp that they wanted them to be Mr and Miss, and that was what they wanted as part of them having as low-key an existence as they could give who they were,” recalled Nicholl.

“I think most people totally understood why Harry and Meghan didn’t want it, and are now quite confused as to why the issues of prince and princess are important. Is it because it’s important for their new careers?” she questioned.

“They wouldn’t get the HRH [titles] anyway because Harry and Meghan can’t, but prince and princess is going to carry a lot more weight in America with what they do.”

“And, it’s the title that is owed to Harry and his children because he’s the son of the sovereign, and the rules at the moment are that the sons of the sovereign’s children will also take that title,” Nicholl concluded.

Advertisement

Also Read

American journalist Lisa Ling showers praises on Meghan Markle
American journalist Lisa Ling showers praises on Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle had to postpone her most recent podcast episode due to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anmol Baloch looks stunning on her 31st birthday
Anmol Baloch looks stunning on her 31st birthday
Eva Longoria's debut feature film,
Eva Longoria's debut feature film, "Flamin' Hot" release date announced
William H. Macy is now a cast member of
William H. Macy is now a cast member of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes"
Dave Franco shares adorable audio of Alison Brie
Dave Franco shares adorable audio of Alison Brie
Tiger Shroff shows off his dance moves to RRR song Naatu Naatu
Tiger Shroff shows off his dance moves to RRR song Naatu Naatu
Storm Reid said her character in
Storm Reid said her character in "The Nun 2" adds "Funkiness" to the movie
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story