Meghan Markle didn’t want their kids to be Princes or Princesses

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not want their children to be given royal titles.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl discussed the matter on the Palace Confidential podcast.

The Sussexes wanted their children Archie and Lilibet to have a low-key upbringing.

A royal expert has disclosed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry apparently did not want their children Archie and Lilibet to be awarded the titles of Prince and Princess in an effort to offer them a more low-key upbringing.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl recalled Meghan and Harry’s past requests over their children’s titles when she discussed the idea of King Charles III offering the Sussexes an olive branch by giving their children new royal titles on the Palace Confidential podcast.

“Initially, I remember very clearly being briefed by their camp that they wanted them to be Mr and Miss, and that was what they wanted as part of them having as low-key an existence as they could give who they were,” recalled Nicholl.

“I think most people totally understood why Harry and Meghan didn’t want it, and are now quite confused as to why the issues of prince and princess are important. Is it because it’s important for their new careers?” she questioned.

“They wouldn’t get the HRH [titles] anyway because Harry and Meghan can’t, but prince and princess is going to carry a lot more weight in America with what they do.”

“And, it’s the title that is owed to Harry and his children because he’s the son of the sovereign, and the rules at the moment are that the sons of the sovereign’s children will also take that title,” Nicholl concluded.

