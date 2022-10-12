Meghan Markle discusses her experience with ‘medical gaslighting’

Meghan Markle discussed Serena Williams’ loss of leg sensation with comedian Aparna Nancherla.

Meghan Markle recounts the incident involving Serena Williams’s loss of leg sensation and the subsequent medical gaslighting.

During Meghan’s conversation with comedian Aparna Nancherla on the Archetypes podcast, these revelations were made.

She indicated the medical gaslighting that her “good friend” Serena Williams experienced when medical professionals “dismissed” her problems.

Meghan opened the conversation by saying, “I think about my friend Serena Williams and what happened shortly after she gave birth to her daughter Olympia.”

“Now Serena, has a history of blood clots and she was feeling awful after her C-section. In so much pain. She was short of breath and she was beginning to lose feeling in her legs.”

Additionally, Meghan recounted a time when Serena insisted for a CT scan and a nurse said, “I think all this medicine is making you crazy,” Meghan recalled.

Later, she praised the celebrity for “knowing her body” and insisting on the scan.

“And thankfully, she did finally get the life-saving attention that she needed.”

“But my goodness, it took far too long,” she also added. “Long for her to be listened to and it’s like that for so many women, particularly women of color the stakes with this, they’re huge.”

