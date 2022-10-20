Meghan Markle eager to welcome baby number three

They have two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning to have another child. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have two children, Archie and Lilibet, are expecting their third child.

A source tells Closer Magazine that the couple are “very open to expanding their family” and that “one more to the mix” would be “wonderful” for Harry and Meghan.

“They’re both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lili to have another sibling.

“It’s a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful.

“Meghan’s healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger and they’ve taken to parenthood like ducks to water.”

Meghan and Harry married in 2018. The couple had a son in 2019 and a daughter in 2021.

