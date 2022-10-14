Meghan Markle encouraged to build her own identity

Meghan Markle encouraged to to build her own identity

In a speech at the Cheltenham Literature Festival, journalist Tina Brown advised Meghan Markle to build her own brand.

Prince Harry, according to her, will always be known for being a royal and for having founded the Invictus Games, but Meghan needs to develop her own brand based on a cause she is passionate about.

Tina Brown said, “I think Meghan does really need to find the thing she cares about the most and develop her own sort of brand that isn’t just a grievance brand, that is actually something we recognise as hers.

It’s difficult to find that, and I believe she hasn’t yet, but if she steps back from always focusing on what didn’t work, I believe she could.

The Sussexes, according to Brown, were unaware of how challenging it was to establish a competing platform.

She said: “It’s much harder than it looks.”

