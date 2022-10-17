Advertisement
Meghan Markle expert in making 'enemies'

  • Meghan Markle’s decision to portray herself as “the victim” has earned her “a lot of enemies,” royal expert says.
  • Duncan Larcombe examined how the Suits alum struggled to distinguish between a celebrity and a royal.
  • The Duchess of Sussex is “absolutely up there now, almost with Beyoncé,” he said.
Meghan Markle’s decision to portray herself as “the victim” has earned her “a lot of enemies,” according to a royal expert.

Duncan Larcombe, a Fox News Digital contributor, examined how the Suits alum struggled to distinguish between a celebrity and a royal.

“If you look at the commercialization Meghan has embarked on, yes, she’s done very well. She’s absolutely up there now, almost with Beyoncé … certainly in her own mind,” he said.

“She’s achieved that. No one’s got a problem with that.”

However, the expert added that the Duchess of Sussex “has made a lot of enemies out of people that just feel second, to see Meghan as part of her new commercial brand, to be portraying herself as the victim when they themselves feel like they were treated unfairly by her.”

