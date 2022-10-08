Meghan Markle extremely happy to be partners with VING

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaming up with VING Project for a new initiative.

The Archewell Foundation will donate $1 million in grants to women in need.

“I’m very proud of this partnership and the good we hope to see come from it.”

The Archewell Foundation, run by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and the VING Project announced their collaboration on a $1 million national giving initiative on Friday.

The initiative aims to promote the joy of giving by encouraging youth to become philanthropists in their own life.

This partnership, which was inspired by Archetypes, a Spotify original podcast with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, asks young people between the ages of 14 and 18 to nominate a woman who has inspired them and triumphed against adversity.

If their nomination is approved, the nominators will be able to provide a $1,000 donation to them, changing their life.

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Meghan and Harry, tweeted a link to the joint statement from the Ving Project and the Archewell Foundation.

Archewell Foundation co-founder Meghan remarked, “Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving.”

She continued, “With the return of Archetypes, Archewell Foundation and VING have come together to create the perfect combination of these loves. By donating $1 million in grants to women in need, our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age.”

The Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation has partnered with @VINGproject on a $1 million giving movement. Inspired by #Archetypes, they are inviting 14 to 18-year-old’s to “nominate a woman who has inspired them and defied life’s hardships” for a chance to receive a $1,000 grant. pic.twitter.com/4Yp934tMVs — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 7, 2022

