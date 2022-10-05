Meghan Markle had mini Prince Harry doll before she met him?

An old photo of Meghan Markle holding a toy has gone viral online.

The Duchess of Sussex is pictured holding a tiny doll that bears a striking resemblance to Prince Harry.

The picture was taken years before the Duchess met her now husband.

A user who posted the picture on Twitter makes fun of the Sussex couple by writing, “Hasn’t he GROWN!!!”

Many jumped on the bandwagon to draw attention to the striking parallels between Meghan’s most recent photos of herself with Harry taken in Manchester and the earlier one of her holding the doll.

Another person said, “You have no idea how long I’ve waited for a picture of him in a dark suit with a thin dark tie!”.

“But still wearing the same exact suit”, remarked a third.

“Yes!! It’s perfect! I so glad you noticed too,” another wrote.

A fifth remarked, “Reminds me of those kids’ toys you stick in water so they inflate.

