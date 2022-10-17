Advertisement
Edition: English
Meghan Markle, Harry advised to attend King Charles’ coronation

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could attend King Charles’ coronation next May.
  • Queen Consort Camilla is keen for the couple to attend, according to royal expert.
  • The Duchess of Cornwall has been working hard to re-unite the family behind-the-scenes.
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, could mend their relationship with the royals by attending King Charles’ coronation next May.

According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, Queen Consort Camilla is’very keen’ for Meghan and Harry to attend King Charles’ coronation because she wants the family to move past their alleged schism.

Furthermore, the royal expert claims Camilla believes Meghan and Harry’s attendance will put an end to the feud between the royals.

According to reports, King Charles’ wife acknowledged reports of tension between Archie and Lilibet’s parents and the royal family.

Camilla’s behind-the-scenes efforts to re-unite the royal family were also highlighted by the royal expert.

