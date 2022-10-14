Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Royal Family
  • Meghan Markle, Harry criticized for their ugly exit from Royal family
Meghan Markle, Harry criticized for their ugly exit from Royal family

Meghan Markle, Harry criticized for their ugly exit from Royal family

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Harry criticized for their ugly exit from Royal family

Meghan Markle, Harry criticized for their ugly exit from Royal family

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for their exit from the family.
  • A royal authority has said they should have handled their departure in a more graceful manner.
  • The pair will not be working members of The Royal Family after 2020, The Palace announced.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for handling their departure from the royal family poorly.

Tina Brown, a royal authority and novelist, thinks the Sussexes should leave the family in a more graceful manner.

The author of The Palace Papers said: “I think they are in a really tough spot now, actually. I feel for Harry, because he’s made a mistake in the way he did his exit. I don’t think it was wrong necessarily the decision to leave, and certainly it wasn’t wrong to marry the woman he was in love with.

“It’s just the way they handled it that was so unfortunate.”

In 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry departed the aristocracy. After a few months, the Palace made an official declaration regarding the pair.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” began the Palace.

Advertisement

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family,” the statement continued.

While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” The Palace admitted.

Also Read

Experts say Meghan Markle used Prince Harry to remain in spotlight
Experts say Meghan Markle used Prince Harry to remain in spotlight

Duchess of Sussex utilised Prince Harry to stay in the public eye,...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
 Jr NTR as the top actor contender for the Oscar in 2023
 Jr NTR as the top actor contender for the Oscar in 2023
Prince Harry could not accept the death of Princess Diana
Prince Harry could not accept the death of Princess Diana
Drake's postponed Apollo gig will go amid an ankle ailment
Drake's postponed Apollo gig will go amid an ankle ailment
Singer Aubrey O’Day expecting her first baby
Singer Aubrey O’Day expecting her first baby
Shan Masood ties the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony
Shan Masood ties the knot in an intimate Nikah ceremony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle damaged thier brand Archewell
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle damaged thier brand Archewell
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story