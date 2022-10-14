Meghan Markle, Harry criticized for their ugly exit from Royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for their exit from the family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for handling their departure from the royal family poorly.

Tina Brown, a royal authority and novelist, thinks the Sussexes should leave the family in a more graceful manner.

The author of The Palace Papers said: “I think they are in a really tough spot now, actually. I feel for Harry, because he’s made a mistake in the way he did his exit. I don’t think it was wrong necessarily the decision to leave, and certainly it wasn’t wrong to marry the woman he was in love with.

“It’s just the way they handled it that was so unfortunate.”

In 2020, Meghan and Prince Harry departed the aristocracy. After a few months, the Palace made an official declaration regarding the pair.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” began the Palace.

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family,” the statement continued.

While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” The Palace admitted.