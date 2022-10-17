Meghan Markle, Harry receives backlash for dealing with Netflix

Netflix continues to control Meghan Markle and prince Harry

Since signing a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism.

Thousands of royal fans urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to cancel the deal.

Netflix’s “The Crown” is responsible for controversial portrayals of some royal family members.

Thousands of royal fans urged the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to cancel the deal due to controversial portrayals of some royal family members in Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Former British Prime Minister John Major called The Crown’s “damaging and malicious lie” that Charles urged him to depose Queen Elizabeth “damaging and malicious.”

Royal expert Richard Eden questioned Major’s reaction, asking, “Will this make Prince Harry and Meghan regret signing their multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix?”

