Meghan Markle, Harry “softening” content about King Charles

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “softening” their content about King Charles III in the couple’s upcoming project.

The Sussexes have “both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II’s] legacy,” according to an insider who spoke to US Weekly.

According to the source, the 41-year-old Suits alum and her husband are hoping the documentary’s content will be “interesting without crossing a line.”

According to the publication, Meghan and Harry are leaning on one another with big projects in the works.

“He’s so grateful to Meghan for her input and they make all of these big decisions together, so of course, there’s that balancing act of weighing up pros and cons to consider,” the source told the magazine.

“And it goes the other way, too — he’s equally involved in her big picture, they’re very much at one that way and maintain they always will be.”

