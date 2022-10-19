Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Harry's photo spotted on Queen Camilla's table

Meghan Markle, Harry’s photo spotted on Queen Camilla’s table

Articles
Meghan Markle, Harry’s photo spotted on Queen Camilla’s table

Meghan Markle, Harry’s photo spotted on Queen Camilla’s table

  • The Queen Consort posed for a photo with hundreds of Paddington Bear toys.
  • Behind her was a collection of framed family photos, two of which were taken on special occasions.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been spotted in royal family photos.
The Queen Consort Camilla posed for a photo with hundreds of Paddington Bear toys. Royal fans, on the other hand, spotted a rare glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in royal family photos.

In the latest photo, the new Queen made a subtle nod to unity with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amid Paddington Bear toys.

The Queen Consort was seated on a couch in Clarence House’s Morning Room, surrounded by Paddington and teddy bears.

On a table behind her, there was a collection of framed family photos, two of which were taken on special occasions.

Camilla was photographed with King Charles, William and Kate, their three children, and Harry and Meghan at Prince Louis’ christening in 2019.

The picture frames seen behind Camilla are reminiscent of a display set up in one of King Charles’ meeting rooms at Buckingham Palace.

Buckingham Palace used Camilla’s photo to announce that the hundreds of Paddington bears left outside royal residences following Queen Elizabeth’s death will be donated to children’s hospitals.

