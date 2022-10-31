Meghan Markle is awful for mental health of the world

Meghan Markle’s close pal gives Kate Middleton nod
Meghan Markle has been accused of being people’s ‘biggest nightmare’ when it comes to health awareness. Royal novelist Alexandra Shelman voiced these assertions in her most recent column.
She stated, “Many things make me wonder whether Meghan is terrible for my mental health,” before calling the Duchess of Sussex “awful” for people’s mental health, including her own.
“One of them is the fact that having built herself up as a leader of women, an oracle of feminine power and a guide through the maze of discrimination that we – and, of course, she, too – find gathered against us, she then so staggeringly misses the point.”
“Her misunderstanding of the universe is so delusionary that it makes one gaslight oneself,” the author also noted before closing.
