Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle is awful for mental health of the world

Meghan Markle is awful for mental health of the world

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle is awful for mental health of the world

Queen Elizabeth closely monitored Meghan’s spending

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle is awful for the mental health of the world.
  • Alexandra Shelman voiced these assertions in her most recent column.
  • Meghan has been accused of being people’s ‘biggest nightmare.’
Advertisement

Meghan Markle has been accused of being people’s ‘biggest nightmare’ when it comes to health awareness. Royal novelist Alexandra Shelman voiced these assertions in her most recent column.

She stated, “Many things make me wonder whether Meghan is terrible for my mental health,” before calling the Duchess of Sussex “awful” for people’s mental health, including her own.

“One of them is the fact that having built herself up as a leader of women, an oracle of feminine power and a guide through the maze of discrimination that we – and, of course, she, too – find gathered against us, she then so staggeringly misses the point.”

“Her misunderstanding of the universe is so delusionary that it makes one gaslight oneself,” the author also noted before closing.

Also Read

Meghan Markle’s close pal gives Kate Middleton nod
Meghan Markle’s close pal gives Kate Middleton nod

Meghan Markle's close pal gives Kate Middleton a nod. The Princess of...

Advertisement

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story