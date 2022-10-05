Meghan Markle is no more important than ‘Little Mix’

Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticised for acting like British royals.

Previously unreleased images from their presence at the One Young World Summit.

Harry and Meghan’s quasi-official engagements look like they are trying to replicate their royal lives.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accused of using pictures from Manchester to “replicate” their royal live.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are criticised for acting like British royals despite persistent criticism after sharing previously unreleased images from their presence at the One Young World Summit.

“Tuesday’s Misan Harriman images are truly beautiful but the question I am left with is, just what are Harry and Meghan trying to prove? royal analyst Daniela Elser wrote for news.com.au.

“For two people so willing to criticise The Firm when a microphone is nearby, in the years since their exit, they have remained oddly committed to sticking to the tried and true royal playbook.

“Despite having left the strictures of The Firm behind for a new free life where they can do whatever they fancy, Harry and Meghan’s quasi-official engagements make it look like they are trying to replicate their royal lives, a practice which extends to them grandly putting out photos of themselves as though they were heads of state and not two podcasters with the same official status as the members of Little Mix.”

