Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle is no more important than ‘Little Mix’

Meghan Markle is no more important than ‘Little Mix’

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle is no more important than ‘Little Mix’

Meghan Markle is no more important than ‘Little Mix’

Advertisement
  • Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticised for acting like British royals.
  • Previously unreleased images from their presence at the One Young World Summit.
  • Harry and Meghan’s quasi-official engagements look like they are trying to replicate their royal lives.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are accused of using pictures from Manchester to “replicate” their royal live.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are criticised for acting like British royals despite persistent criticism after sharing previously unreleased images from their presence at the One Young World Summit.

“Tuesday’s Misan Harriman images are truly beautiful but the question I am left with is, just what are Harry and Meghan trying to prove?  royal analyst Daniela Elser wrote for news.com.au.

“For two people so willing to criticise The Firm when a microphone is nearby, in the years since their exit, they have remained oddly committed to sticking to the tried and true royal playbook.

“Despite having left the strictures of The Firm behind for a new free life where they can do whatever they fancy, Harry and Meghan’s quasi-official engagements make it look like they are trying to replicate their royal lives, a practice which extends to them grandly putting out photos of themselves as though they were heads of state and not two podcasters with the same official status as the members of Little Mix.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle takes a lethal jab at Royal family
Meghan Markle takes a lethal jab at Royal family

Meghan Markle's new photo with Prince Harry is a "f–k you to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ryan Adams to release double Oasis covers album
Ryan Adams to release double Oasis covers album
Well-known YouTubers attends the wedding of Ducky Bhai
Well-known YouTubers attends the wedding of Ducky Bhai
Prince Harry revealed Meghan Markle's miscarriage details in Spare
Prince Harry revealed Meghan Markle's miscarriage details in Spare
Amanda Kloots morns the death of her mother in law
Amanda Kloots morns the death of her mother in law
Prince Harry's performs Elton John song in Spare audiobook: LISTEN
Prince Harry's performs Elton John song in Spare audiobook: LISTEN
Tiffani Thiessen came very close to landing her dream role
Tiffani Thiessen came very close to landing her dream role
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story