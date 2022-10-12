Advertisement
Meghan Markle is obsessed about her 'image'

Meghan Markle is obsessed about her ‘image’

Articles
Meghan Markle is obsessed about her ‘image’

Meghan Markle says goodbye to acting career

  • Meghan Markle is “obsessed” with optics and PR, says Megyn Kelly.
  • NBC host calls Duchess of Sussex a “Hollywood B-list – to be charitable – actress”.
  • Kate Middleton’s husband Prince Harry is “as thin-skinned as they come” when it comes to their public image.
According to a journalist, Meghan Markle is “obsessed” with optics and PR. In a vicious attack, NBC host Megyn Kelly refers to the Duchess of Sussex as a “Hollywood B-list – to be charitable – actress.”

“She was a social climber. Her whole thing is about image, so I can see why she’s so easy to upset when it comes to bad press,” began Kelly on her show.

Despite referring to Harry as thin-skinned, Kelly said, Meghan is also one.

“But Harry, he’s the son of the king. I was surprised by your reporting that he follows the media and social media and cares about every word written,” she continued.

“Harry believes he’s got a ‘limited time’ to be on the world stage because Prince George is aging by the moment and will overtake him as the next best thing in the British tabloids,” Kelly said.

“These two [the Sussexes] are as thin-skinned as they come when it comes to their public image. Whether they matter, what people write about them, and whether they are being adequately ‘protected’ to maintain the images they believe they have,” concluded Kelly.

