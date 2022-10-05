Advertisement
Meghan Markle maintains silence about royals in new podcast

Articles
Meghan Markle discusses her experience with ‘medical gaslighting’

  • Meghan Markle showed herself to be a wise lady by remaining silent about the royal family.
  • She criticises Austin Powers and Kill Bill for “presenting caricatures” of Asian women that are “aggressive”.
  • Discusses her upbringing in Los Angeles, which she describes as ‘full of culture’.
In a recent episode of the Archetypes podcast, Meghan Markle showed herself to be a wise lady by remaining silent about the royal family.

In a postponed podcast, The Duchess of Sussex discusses the “Dragon Lady” stereotype with Lisa Ling and Margaret Cho. She didn’t appear eager to make fun of her royal kin.

After a four-week hiatus due to the Queen’s passing, she returned with her inaugural Archetypes podcast on Spotify, criticising Austin Powers and Kill Bill for “presenting caricatures” of Asian women that are “over sexualized or aggressive.”

In the opening of her most recent episode, Meghan Markle discussed her upbringing in Los Angeles, which she described as  ‘full of culture that you could see, feel, hear and taste on a daily basis’  She also expressed a “real love” for learning about various cultures.

The recent action by Prince Harry’s bride shows that she does not want to aggravate the royal family’s grieving process, which has just finished following Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

