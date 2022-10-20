Advertisement
Meghan Markle performs ‘PR stunt’ to debunk Bower’s claims

Articles
Meghan Markle accused ‘weeping’ over personal issues: ‘Dizzying woman!’

  • Meghan Markle came across as “warm and graceful” in an interview with Variety.
  • A royal correspondent thinks it was a “PR stunt” to show she is warm and affectionate.
  • When Meghan did a photo shoot for a Canadian clothing brand, she was reportedly difficult to work with.
Meghan Markle came across as “warm and graceful” in a recent interview with Variety, which a royal correspondent thinks was a “PR stunt.”

Journalist Matt Donnelly wrote about Meghan’s photo shoot for the magazine “She couldn’t have been more at ease as she shook the hands of every crew member, stylist, and photographer’s assistant.”

“Another crucial thing about this interview is the author’s comments at the top and she said during the photo shoot, Meghan came was warm and graceful, she shook hands with every crew member, every photographer, everyone who was basically on the set,” GB News’ Cameron Walker pointed out.

“This is significant because if you remember Tom Bower’s autobiography Revenge which came out a few months ago,” he explained.

“When Meghan was still an actress on Suits, she did a photo shoot for a Canadian budget clothing brand where it was described she was very difficult to work with at that particular shoot.

“For me, the fact that’s so very clearly in black and white in this particular interview seems like a bit of a PR stunt to show she is warm and affectionate,” he added.

