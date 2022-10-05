Advertisement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry comments on new royal portrait

Articles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry comments on new royal portrait
  • Misan Harriman, a well-known celebrity photographer, posted photos of the royal couple.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the One Young World gathering in Manchester.
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were friends with Misan before she photographed them.
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, presented some brand-new, breath-taking pictures a few days after the official portraits of King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were shown.

Misan Harriman, a well-known celebrity photographer, captured and uploaded the charming images of the royal couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are friends with Misan as well.

Meghan and Harry may be seen in both photos visiting the One Young World gathering for young leaders that took place in Manchester last month.

Days after the official photograph of the so-called “New Fab Four”—King Charles, Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales—was revealed, Misan posted pictures to Twitter.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

When referring to Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle, the term “Fab Four” was once used.

The timing of the images’ release, according to International Business Times, has royal observers persuaded that Meghan and Harry agreed to distribute them in retaliation against King Charles.

According to the source, the royal pair allegedly poked fun at the next king or queen when they unveiled not just one, but two of their brand-new photos.

