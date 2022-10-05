Meghan Markle, Prince Harry feels ‘no regret’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their royal positions and settled in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear content with their choices and their new lives in California after meeting their royal relatives in September during the Queen’s funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their royal positions and settled in their newly acquired residence in Los Angeles, achieving the majority of their goals.

To ensure their future as financially independent individuals, the pair have secured a number of lucrative arrangements with streaming behemoths and other enterprises.

Due to their conviction that they done nothing wrong, Meghan and Harry do not appear to express regret for any of their prior behaviours.

But some of their detractors and royal observers believe they ought to apologise to Kate Middleton and Prince William for their remarks about them in their tense conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan, according to several royal advisors, “crossed a line” in their contentious interview. Additionally, they warn the pair to refrain from discussing untold tales about the royals and their time spent with the Frim.

However, Harry and Meghan don’t seem to be keeping silent, since they have struck more agreements to express their feelings in a future podcast and memoir.

However, some people continue to think that Harry and Meghan’s one positive move can help close the rift that developed with the Firm over the previous few years.

