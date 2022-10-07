Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fights Netflix to ‘seize’ control in feud

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly having second thoughts on their relationship with Netflix.

The couple are “concerned about trying to tone down even the most basic language”.

This information was provided by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

Advertisement

According to reports, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at odds with Netflix in an argument that is “painfully inevitable” in order to “seize” the initiative.

This information was provided by a source close to Page Six, according to information provided by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

“Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project,” he said to begin.

Later, a second business insider added their two cents, stating that “Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths.”

The couple “came to the terrible realisation that much of the attention in them from the American media and public was because of their proximity to the Royal Family,” according to Mr. Wootton, and that is when all of this occurred.

“But maintaining that proximity to the monarchy, now run by Charles, while waging a public media campaign against both him and his beloved wife Camilla is going to be impossible.”

Advertisement

He concluded by saying, “Personally, I feel there’s something karmic about this moral dilemma now facing the Sussexes,”

Also Read Meghan Markle ‘resumed hostilities’ with Royal Family on Queen’s death Meghan Markle's battles with Prince Harry have allegedly resumed 'immediately'. This accusation...