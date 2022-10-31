Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth disappointed

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth disappointed

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth disappointed

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth disappointed

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth disappointed.
  • Katie Nichol stated that the Queen extended multiple invitations to Meghan and Harry but they declined.
  • Queen Elizabeth maintained a close relationship with Harry and Meghan when they left their royal responsibilities.
Advertisement

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle turned down several invitations given to them by the late monarch, leaving Queen Elizabeth “disappointed.”

Katie Nicholl, a royal analyst and novelist, stated that the Queen extended multiple invitations to Meghan and Harry but they declined, leaving her “sad and disappointed.”

It’s crucial to note that Queen Elizabeth occasionally felt let down and disappointed by Harry and Meghan, the author added.

Nicholl said, “At the end of August, she would always have this delightful weekend-long overnight for her grandkids and great-grandchildren. Additionally, she usually made a point of inviting Harry and Megan, but they opted out the past two summers.

The royal insider also revealed that Queen Elizabeth maintained a close relationship with Harry and Meghan when they left their royal responsibilities in 2020 and relocated to California.

The king, according to Nicholl, “wanted to keep the Sussexes connected to the royal family.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Narcissistic Meghan Markle offers poor guidance, experts
Narcissistic Meghan Markle offers poor guidance, experts

Narcissistic Meghan Markle offers poor guidance. Alexandra Shelman made these assertions in...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story