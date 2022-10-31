Meghan Markle & Prince Harry left Queen Elizabeth disappointed.

Katie Nichol stated that the Queen extended multiple invitations to Meghan and Harry but they declined.

Queen Elizabeth maintained a close relationship with Harry and Meghan when they left their royal responsibilities.

Advertisement

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle turned down several invitations given to them by the late monarch, leaving Queen Elizabeth “disappointed.”

Katie Nicholl, a royal analyst and novelist, stated that the Queen extended multiple invitations to Meghan and Harry but they declined, leaving her “sad and disappointed.”

It’s crucial to note that Queen Elizabeth occasionally felt let down and disappointed by Harry and Meghan, the author added.

Nicholl said, “At the end of August, she would always have this delightful weekend-long overnight for her grandkids and great-grandchildren. Additionally, she usually made a point of inviting Harry and Megan, but they opted out the past two summers.

The royal insider also revealed that Queen Elizabeth maintained a close relationship with Harry and Meghan when they left their royal responsibilities in 2020 and relocated to California.

The king, according to Nicholl, “wanted to keep the Sussexes connected to the royal family.”

Advertisement

Also Read Narcissistic Meghan Markle offers poor guidance, experts Narcissistic Meghan Markle offers poor guidance. Alexandra Shelman made these assertions in...