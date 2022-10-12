Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may reject King Charles coronation invite

When Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry, she “had her own reasons”

Meghan and Harry might decline the invitation with a valid reason.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry are likely to turn down the invitation to King Charles’ coronation the following year in order to spare him the embarrassment.

The King will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the Coronation Ceremony, which will be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

The seating plan for King Charles’ Coronation Ceremony is reportedly intended to embarrass Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Because he does not want them to receive any attention, the king will give the pair discounted seating.

Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, celebrates his fourth birthday on May 6th.

