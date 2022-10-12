Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may reject King Charles coronation invite

Meghan Markle talks about being called ‘crazy’
Meghan Markle reveals instances in which she was called "insane" and "crazy"...
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry are likely to turn down the invitation to King Charles’ coronation the following year in order to spare him the embarrassment.
According to The US Daily Report, which cited several royal specialists, Meghan and Harry might turn down the offer for a good reason.
The King will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the Coronation Ceremony, which will be held at Westminster Abbey in London.
The couple can decline the invitation to spare themselves the embarrassment.
The seating plan for King Charles’ Coronation Ceremony is reportedly intended to embarrass Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Because he does not want them to receive any attention, the king will give the pair discounted seating.
Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, celebrates his fourth birthday on May 6th.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.