Edition: English
Edition: English

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may reject King Charles coronation invite

Articles
When Meghan Markle wed Prince Harry, she “had her own reasons”

  • Meghan and Harry might decline the invitation with a valid reason.
  • The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the event at Westminster Abbey.
  • The king does not want them to receive any attention, so has offered them discounted seating.
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry are likely to turn down the invitation to King Charles’ coronation the following year in order to spare him the embarrassment.

According to The US Daily Report, which cited several royal specialists, Meghan and Harry might turn down the offer for a good reason.

The King will be crowned on Saturday, May 6, 2023, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will preside over the Coronation Ceremony, which will be held at Westminster Abbey in London.

The couple can decline the invitation to spare themselves the embarrassment.

The seating plan for King Charles’ Coronation Ceremony is reportedly intended to embarrass Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Because he does not want them to receive any attention, the king will give the pair discounted seating.

Archie, the son of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, celebrates his fourth birthday on May 6th.

