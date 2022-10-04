Meghan Markle & Prince Harry security at risk as Montecito targeted by gang

Meghan Markle encouraged to to build her own identity

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s security at risk as Montecito is targeted by the gang.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that their $14 million home “no longer fits them.”

Harry and Meghan want to move to Hope Ranch.

The Santa Barbara News-Press says that Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are looking for new homes because a burglary gang is targeting Montecito. This could mean that the couple will have to move soon.

Reports say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex feel that their $14 million home “no longer fits them” and are planning to move to the exclusive Hope Ranch in California.

Reports also say that high-value property has been stolen and that crime is getting worse in the area, which is home to Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres, Rob Lowe, and Jennifer Aniston, among others.

The report says that Harry and Meghan want to move to Hope Ranch, which is an “exclusive suburb” with homes that can cost up to $22 million.

While Harry and Meghan plan their big move, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s office has told Montecito residents that they are working to install number plate recognition cameras to help with rising crime.

