Edition: English
Edition: English

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry union 'recipe for disaster'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle named as 'cheap royalty stars'

  •  Meghan Markle and the Royal Family have devolved into nothing more than a poisonous combination.
  • Staff were treated so badly because they were the messengers who had to try and keep royals happy.
  • In the end it proved to be an impossible task.
According to some, Meghan Markle and the Royal Family have devolved into nothing more than a poisonous combination.

These assertions were made by royal authority and commentator Dan Wootton in a recent article for the Daily Mail.

Beginning with the statement that  “Looking back, such a decision was now inevitable.”

“Low’s book reveals Harry was terrified of becoming ‘an also-ran’ once his nephew Prince George turned 18 and stole his thunder.”

“Meghan, meanwhile, according to a palace insider, ‘thought she was going to be the Beyonce of the UK’. Such a toxic combination was a recipe for disaster.”

“The staff were treated so badly because they were the messengers who had to try and keep their aggrieved royals happy while working within the suffocating rules of the Royal Family. In the end it proved to be an impossible task.”

