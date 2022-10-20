Meghan Markle re-recorded important interview after Queen’s death

Meghan Markle had a photoshoot and video chat with Variety.

She agreed to record the interview again when she returns to the U.S. after the Queen’s funeral.

The Duchess worried that her interview would be a “distraction” from the mourning period.

Meghan Markle was reportedly concerned that her interview with Variety would be a “distraction” from Queen Elizabeth II’s period of mourning.

Just eight days before Britain’s longest-serving monarch died on September 8, the Duchess of Sussex had a photoshoot and video chat.

According to Variety writer Matt Donnelly, the Suits alum agreed to record the interview again when she returns to the United States following the Queen’s funeral.

It was a “lengthy discussion about her road to the present,” according to Matt “.

“She worries that any comments about the Queen or her in-laws will be a distraction’ from continued mourning, but presses on to celebrate the icon,” he wrote.

According to the article, Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down, the Duchess praised the Queen as “the matriarch of the family” and became “animated talking about the warmth and support she received from the thousands of citizens she interacted with during her time in the UK.”

