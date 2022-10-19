Meghan Markle regrets doing ‘bimbo’ job in deal or no deal

Meghan Markle says she felt like a “bimbo” on the set of Deal Or No Deal.

The Duchess of Sussex quit the show after feeling objectified.

Meghan went on to star in the drama series Suits after leaving the show.

Meghan Markle has admitted that she was treated like a “bimbo” on the set of Deal Or No Deal. The Duchess of Sussex spoke to Paris Hilton on episode six of Archetypes about the “very cookie cutter idea” of aesthetics and how it is “solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”

“I ended up quitting the show. “Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart.”

“And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me. But that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.”

“And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”

“And there were times on set at Deal or No Deal when I was thinking back to my time working as an intern at the US Embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the Secretary of Treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain,” Meghan continued.

“Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite,” she declared.

