Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle regrets doing ‘bimbo’ job in deal or no deal

Meghan Markle regrets doing ‘bimbo’ job in deal or no deal

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle regrets doing ‘bimbo’ job in deal or no deal

Who is Meghan Markle’s childhood crush?

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle says she felt like a “bimbo” on the set of Deal Or No Deal.
  • The Duchess of Sussex quit the show after feeling objectified.
  • Meghan went on to star in the drama series Suits after leaving the show.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle has admitted that she was treated like a “bimbo” on the set of Deal Or No Deal. The Duchess of Sussex spoke to Paris Hilton on episode six of Archetypes about the “very cookie cutter idea” of aesthetics and how it is “solely about beauty and not necessarily about brains.”

“I ended up quitting the show. “Like I said, I was thankful for the job but not for how it made me feel, which was not smart.”

“And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me. But that wasn’t the focus of why we were there.”

“And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage.”

“I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”

“And there were times on set at Deal or No Deal when I was thinking back to my time working as an intern at the US Embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the Secretary of Treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain,” Meghan continued.

Advertisement

“Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite,” she declared.

Meghan went on to star in the drama series Suits after leaving her job.

Also Read

Meghan Markle was jealous of Paris Hilton for this reason
Meghan Markle was jealous of Paris Hilton for this reason

Duchess of Sussex apologises for her preconceived notions about the reality TV...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Prince Harry to air all 'unpleasant opinions' on Firm in 2023: Report
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite
Emma Roberts reveals her “Favorite" Rom-Com of Aunt Julia Roberts'
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Ahan Shetty shares unseen photos from Athiya Shetty wedding ceremony
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Kim Kardashian obtains temporary restraining order
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
Emily Ratajkowski's son joins her for the Versace shoot
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
AR Rahman reacts to film Gandhi Godse controversy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story