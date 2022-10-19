Advertisement
Meghan Markle looking forward to have another baby

Meghan Markle reportedly planning for third baby

  • Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a third child with Prince Harry.
  • The couple are said to have agreed to have another child following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
  • A third child would ‘protect their marriage amid divorce rumours,’ a source told International Business Times.
Sussex, Duchess of Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a third child with Prince Harry in order to protect their marriage amid divorce rumours.

According to the International Business Times, the royal couple are planning a third child amid rumours of marital problems, and the Duchess hopes that baby number three will ‘bring them closer.’

Following an emotional reunion with the royals in Britain for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Meghan and Harry are said to have agreed to have another child.

After a psychic recently predicted that the Duke will leave Meghan and return to the royal fold after two years, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are reportedly eager to add a third child to their brood.

According to the source, the Duchess of Sussex has also told her husband that she “thinks another baby would bring them closer.”

