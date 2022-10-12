Meghan Markle reveals her horrible experience with therapist

Meghan Markle opened up to Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu about her depression.

The Duchess of Sussex discussed her first phone conversation with a therapist.

She also said that she had thought about killing herself during her stay at Kensington Palace.

Meghan Markle acknowledges that it was difficult for her to accept her depression. The Duchess of Sussex discussed her first phone conversation with the therapist with Deepika Padukone, Jenny Slate, and Constance Wu during the most recent episode of the podcast Archetypes.

She stated: “I remember at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that my husband had found a referral for me to call, and I called this woman, she didn’t know I was even calling her, and she was checking out at the grocery store.

“I could hear the little beeps [of the checkout], and I was introducing myself, and I could literally hear her going, ‘wait, sorry, who is this?’

“She could hear the dire state that I was in. I think it’s for all of us to be honest about what it is you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that.”

In 2021, Meghan first opened up to Oprah Winfrey about her mental health, and her husband Harry was supportive of her.

During her stay with the royals, Meghan acknowledged that she had thought about killing herself.

“This was very clear, and very scary,” she told Oprah.

