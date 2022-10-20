Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle says goodbye to acting career

Meghan Markle says goodbye to acting career

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle says goodbye to acting career

Meghan Markle says goodbye to acting career

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle gave up acting after the 100th episode of Suits in 2018.
  • When asked if she will ever consider acting again, she said “absolutely not”.
  • The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about her career in an interview with Variety.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle has stated unequivocally in a new candid interview that she will no longer pursue acting as a career.

In an interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her acting career, which began with her career-defining role as Rachel Zane on Suits before she had to give it all up in 2018 after Prince Harry’s engagement was announced.

“I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again,” Meghan shared.

She then went on to discuss how the entertainment industry has changed since then, with the introduction of streaming platforms and podcasts, before being asked if she will ever consider acting again.

Meghan responded flatly,  “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle asked to ‘stop complaining already’
Meghan Markle asked to ‘stop complaining already’

Meghan Markle told Paris Hilton she was reduced to a 'bimbo' on...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story