Meghan Markle says goodbye to acting career

Meghan Markle gave up acting after the 100th episode of Suits in 2018.

When asked if she will ever consider acting again, she said “absolutely not”.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about her career in an interview with Variety.

Meghan Markle has stated unequivocally in a new candid interview that she will no longer pursue acting as a career.

In an interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex discussed her acting career, which began with her career-defining role as Rachel Zane on Suits before she had to give it all up in 2018 after Prince Harry’s engagement was announced.

“I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again,” Meghan shared.

She then went on to discuss how the entertainment industry has changed since then, with the introduction of streaming platforms and podcasts, before being asked if she will ever consider acting again.

Meghan responded flatly, “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

