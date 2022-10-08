Meghan Markle shares exciting news

The Archewell Foundation, run by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has teamed up with the VING initiative.

For a chance to win a $1,000 prize, they are asking to “nominate a woman who has inspired them”.

“Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving.”

Advertisement

The Archewell Foundation, run by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has teamed up with the VING initiative for a $1 million donating campaign.

For a chance to win a $1,000 prize, they are asking 14 to 18-year-olds to “nominate a woman who has inspired them and defied life’s hardships.” The initiative is inspired by Archetypes.

Regarding the VING project partnership, Meghan remarked, “Two things that bring me great joy are supporting women, and the spirit of giving,”

“Our hope is not to only provide support where it may be felt deepest, but also empower young adults to embrace the gift of giving at an early age.”

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen dancing at Paula Fuga’s concert Singer-songwriter and former American Idol candidate Paula Fuga performed at the Wednesday...