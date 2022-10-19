Advertisement
Meghan Markle sympathizes with Paris Hilton over strip-search

Meghan Markle sympathizes with Paris Hilton over strip-search

Meghan Markle sympathizes with Paris Hilton over strip-search

Meghan Markle sympathizes with Paris Hilton over strip-search

  • Paris Hilton opened up about her traumatic boarding school experience.
  • Meghan was taken aback by Paris’ story and sympathised with the actress.
  • “That is an immense level of trauma,” she said.
The story of Paris Hilton’s teenage abuse has ‘staggered’ Meghan Markle. Paris opened up about her traumatic boarding school experience, which led to mental health issues.

“As soon as I walked in, they brought me into a room with male and female staff and three of the other students, and had me take off all of my clothes, and do a strip search in front of all of these people,” the socialite said of her first night at her school.

“Right then and there I knew this was not a normal school. Then, [I remember] just walking around and showing me the rules and looking at all of the kids, everybody was just a zombie.”

“Everyday I was praying to God, ‘please just wake me up from this nightmare,'” she added. It was the most painful and horrific experience of my life, and it was for almost two years of my life.”

The Duchess, who was taken aback by Paris’ story, sympathised with the actress.

“I can’t even imagine,” she replied. “I’m just so sorry that’s something that you’ve had to experience.

“That is an immense level of trauma, it’s staggering. I think anyone hearing that would never in a million years think that you of all people would find yourself in an environment like that,” concluded Meghan.

