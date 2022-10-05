Meghan Markle takes a lethal jab at Royal family

Meghan Markle’s new photo with Prince Harry is a “f–k you to the royal family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are responding to the royals with a potent portrait of their own

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are hitting back at the royals.

According to the author, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are responding to the royal family with a potent portrait of their own.

The new Sussex photo from their trip to Manchester, according to biographer Tom Bower, sends a clear message to King Charles and Prince William.

“It was all about, we’re back now on course to build Brand Meghan and the book, the Netflix series, the podcast,” he told us. “Everything is money. And to their advantage, they were in the public eye for seven days during the funeral or more, every day they were filmed.”

“The photo is a f–k you to the royal family,” he notes.

Bower recalled the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, when Harry and Meghan were plunged into the deep end.

“They were shuffled off to a window upstairs and hardly seen,” he said contrasting it to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, where “they were center stage.”

“You know, she has really got one interest,” Bower added, “and that’s Meghan and the casualties are the royal family and as far as she’s concerned, that’s terrific.”

