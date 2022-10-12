Meghan Markle talks about being called ‘crazy’

Meghan Markle reveals instances in which she was called “insane” and “crazy” by those who knew her best.

She also brought up the negative connotations of the phrase “shameless” throughout the programme.

Just now, Meghan Markle detailed situations in which she was referred to as “hysterical, crazy, or even insane.”

These observations were made by Meghan in her most recent Archetypes episode.

The Decoding of Crazy, the episode in question, reveals instances in which she was called “insane” and “crazy” by those who knew her best.

She began the conversation with an exercise and claimed, “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts, insane, out of your mind, completely irrational.”

Constance Wu, Jenny Slate, and Deepika Padukone were present at the round table. She then said, “Okay, you get the point.”

“Now, if we were all in the same room and could see each other, I think it would be pretty easy to see just how many of us have our hands up?” she also questioned during the interview. “By the way, me too.”

She also brought up the negative connotations of the phrase “shameless” throughout the programme, pointing out how it is “thrown around so casually” despite causing “damage” that is “wrought on society and women, frankly everywhere.”

“From relationships to families being shattered, reputations destroyed and careers ruined,” she even went on to say.

She also brought up the way in which sitcoms like How I Met Your Mother and Scrubs “feed” the stereotype of “crazy women” in Hollywood.

“The use of these labels has been drilled into us from movies and TV, from friends and family, and even from random strangers. The fact is, no one wants this label.”

She even pointed towards the “stigma surrounding the word” crazy as well as its “silencing effect” on women with “real mental health issues.”

“Calling someone ‘crazy’ or ‘hysterical’ completely dismisses their experience and minimizes what they’re feeling.”

“It keeps going to the point where anyone who’s been labeled it enough times can be gas-lit into thinking that they’re actually unwell or sometimes worse, to the point where real issues of all kinds get ignored. Well, that’s not happening today,” she added before concluding.

