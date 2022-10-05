Meghan Markle to rescue Prince Harry in court from step sister

Advertisement
  • Samantha Markle filed a lawsuit against Meghan Markle after she gave an explosive interview.
  • During the interview, Meghan spilled all about her past before she became a royal.
  • Samantha’s team wants to call not only Thomas, but also Prince Harry and Oprah into question.
According to Newsweek, Meghan Markle has instructed her legal team to prevent her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle from testifying against her husband Prince Harry in court as part of an ongoing defamation dispute between the two.

Samantha filed a lawsuit against Meghan after she gave an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. During the interview, Meghan spilled all about her past before she became a royal, which Samantha alleges was derogatory to her and their father Thomas Markle Sr.

After then, Samantha’s legal team made known their intentions to call not only Thomas, but also Prince Harry and Oprah into question during the proceeding.

“A deposition of Mr. Markle at this juncture, along with other discovery, would be an unnecessary spectacle and waste of the parties’ time, money, and resources,” stating in a formal submission to the court.

“Samantha Markle should not be permitted to force Meghan and, potentially, numerous non-parties to devote substantial resources to extraneous discovery while a meritorious motion that could dispose of the entire case is pending,”  the further stated in the statement.

“In addition to the parties, she [Samantha] identified a whopping 19 non-party witnesses, including Prince Harry, Meghan’s mother, Oprah Winfrey, and several journalists/media personalities who reside in the United Kingdom, including Scobie and Durand, the authors of Finding Freedom,” the filing also said.

This occurs at the same time that Meghan and Prince Harry are apparently searching for a new residence following allegations of criminal activity in their Montecito neighbourhood.

Also Read

Meghan Markle maintains silence about royals in new podcast
Meghan Markle maintains silence about royals in new podcast

Meghan Markle showed herself to be a wise lady by remaining silent...

